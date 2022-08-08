Rajinikanth meets Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi; says no plans to join politics

Despite clarifying that he had no plans to enter politics, Rajinikanth's 30-minute "courtesy call" with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday triggered intense political speculation with the Tamil superstar himself saying that politics was discussed during the meeting.

Rajinikanth, whose plans to enter politics and contest the 2021 Assembly elections did not fructify, met Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. On his return from the Governor’s bungalow, Rajinikanth spoke to reporters waiting outside his Poes Garden residence to brief them about the meeting.

“The Governor lived most part of his life in north India, and he said he feels happy to be here. He appreciated the honesty, sincerity, and hardworking nature of Tamils. He praised the spiritual feeling of Tamils,” Rajinikanth said.

When asked whether the two discussed politics, the superstar said, “yes. We discussed politics as well. But I cannot make the details public.” However, the actor, while responding to a question, said he has no plans to take the political plunge.

To a question on the increasing prices of essential items due to levy of GST, the actor merely said, “no comments.”

Rajinikanth meeting Ravi and his comments that politics was discussed triggered intense speculation about the actor’s moves as it came days after the actor’s visit to New Delhi. Though Tamil television channels speculated whether the BJP was trying to rope in the actor ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources in the know told DH that Rajinikanth’s meeting with the Governor has nothing to do with his Delhi visit.

The sources said the actor was in the national capital in connection with the government's plans on 75 years of independence and there was “nothing political.”

Another source in the know said Rajinikanth’s meeting with the Governor was “long overdue.” The meeting comes amid continuing animosity between the ruling DMK and Governor Ravi. Rajinikanth, who announced grand plans to contest the 2021 Assembly polls, backed out months before the polls citing his “ill-health.” Since then, he has refrained from making political statements.