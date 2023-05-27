Regional Meteorological Centre announces heavy rains in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu.
Also Read: 12 dead, several injured as heavy rain batters Rajasthan's Tonk; orange alert issued
According to the weather department, rains are expected in the Nilgiris, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts of the state.
The people of the area are alerted to make necessary preparations for the rains that could be heavy to very heavy.
