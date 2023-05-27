Heavy rains predicted in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu

Regional Meteorological Centre announces heavy rains in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu

The people of the area are alerted to make necessary preparations for the rains that could be heavy to very heavy

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • May 27 2023, 13:06 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 13:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to the weather department, rains are expected in the Nilgiris, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts of the state.

The people of the area are alerted to make necessary preparations for the rains that could be heavy to very heavy.

