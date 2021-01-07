Renovated park in Kerala draws comparison with European street

A park on the suburbs of Kozhikode district in Kerala that has been renovated as a model for renovating other parks in the state has now caught the attention of many describing it as one resembling a European street.

As queries poured in over the park after its pictures went viral, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran had even shared the pre-renovation and post-renovation photographs of the park.

The Vagbhatananda park near Onchiyam, about 60 kilometre from Kozhikode city, was opened after renovation on Tuesday. The park named after social reformer Vagbhatananda has been spruced up by spending around Rs 2.80 crore.

Apart from the overall facelift, amenities like an open stage, children’s play area, sitting corners, open gymnasium and badminton court are provided. The park is also made disable friendly. Surendran said in a social media post that many were commenting that the park resembled a European street. Many expressed desire to see old photographs of the park.