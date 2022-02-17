Romanian national campaigns for DMK; notice sent for violating visa

Hours after a video of him campaigning for the ruling DMK in the urban local body elections in Coimbatore went viral, the Bureau of Immigration has summoned a Romanian national to appear before it here on Friday for violating his business visa.

Negoita Stefan Marius, who is in Coimbatore on a business visa, was seen campaigning for the DMK by openly praising the free travel for women scheme in the state. In a video, he also said that he had never seen or heard about such a scheme in the past and praised Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Also Read | Kanimozhi confident of victory for DMK, allies in civic polls

After the video went viral, the Bureau of Immigration took note of his activities and sent a notice in which it says the Romanian national has been involved in activities (political/election campaign) which “is not as per your intended purpose of visit and it amounts to visa violation.”

“Hence, you are directed to appear in person to this office (Bureau of Immigration, Shastri Bhavan Annexe, Haddows road, Chennai-6) on 18.02.2022 (AN) along with your original documents and explanation,” the notice read. His visa is valid till January 20, 2023.

It also warned that Marius will be liable for prosecution under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 in case of non-compliance with the notice.

Check out latest DH videos here