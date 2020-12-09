Kerala's Left Front condemns arrest of leaders in Delhi

Ruling Left Front in Kerala condemns arrest of leaders in Delhi during 'Bharat Bandh'

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 09 2020, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 00:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Left farmer leaders in New Delhi during their protest as part of the Bharat Bandh against the contentious farm laws.

LDF convener and CPI(M) secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said it shows that the "authoritarian BJP government" will not tolerate any democratic protest against it.

He asked civil society to express strong protest against the "house arrest" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali.

"The arrests were part of an effort of the BJP government to quell the peasant agitation, which is becoming a strong warning to the central government," Vijayaraghavan said in a statement.

He claimed the arrest and house arrest of the leaders, who expressed support to the farmers, show that the current situation in the country is worse than during the period of Emergency.

"The arrests by the authoritarian BJP government shows that it will not accept any unpopular protests even in a democratic manner," the LDF convener said.

He requested thecivil society to come together and protest against "such dictatorial tendencies."

Farmer leaders claimed on Tuesday their 'Bharat Bandh' against the new farm laws was "successful" and had an impact in 25 states.

Left Democratic Front
Kerala
Bharat Bandh
Farm Bills

