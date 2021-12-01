Sabarimala Temple goes digital, sets up Google Pay to receive offerings

The Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala has enhanced the digital payment options by introducing Google Pay facility.

QR code for making the offering through Google Pay has been displayed at 22 spots near the temple so that the devotees can make digital payments instead of depositing offerings in the offering boxes. Offerings could be also made from anywhere in the world through the Google Pay number -- 9495999919.

Sabarimala temple executive officer Krishnakumar Warrier said that steps would be taken to display the QR code at more places and that the facility is expected to be well received.

When Covid restrictions were imposed with regard to the number of pilgrims allowed to enter the temple, the online payment facilities for making offerings was introduced.

Meanwhile the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple urged the government to allow further relaxations for devotees.

The board suggested that those who took both doses of Covid vaccine should be allowed darshan without booking on the virtual queue system and trekking along the traditional 'Neelimala' route. The temple authprities are also pushing for giving permission to pilgrims to stay back at the temple premises for up to 12 hours.

Children below the age of five are exempted from the requirement to book on virtual queue for darshan.