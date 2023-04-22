Cong doubts AI cameras used in 'Safe Kerala' project

'Safe Kerala': Congress asks Kerala Govt to clear doubts on AI cameras

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the 'Safe Kerala' project, envisaged to reduce road accidents

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 22 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 21:55 ist
Leader of the Opposition in Kerala VD Satheesan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Opposition Congress on Saturday raised questions about the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras set up on state roads as part of the 'Safe Kerala' project and alleged that the government is giving "exaggerated" and "unbelievable" information about the recently launched scheme.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan said, according to the government, a total of 726 cameras have been installed, spending Rs 236 crore as part of the project.

"Each camera is priced at around Rs 33 lakh. It is unbelievable that such a huge amount has been spent for a camera unit," he told reporters here.

Also Read: Kochi Water Metro will accelerate port city's development, says Kerala CM ahead of launch

The government has the responsibility to release the detailed estimate including the real price of the cameras and its installation charges, he said.

The government, the transport department and the police are giving "exaggerated and unbelievable" information about the AI cameras to the public society, the LoP alleged.

Even the experts openly raised doubts about the technical aspect of the cameras and the doubts they shared were serious, he said.

He also wanted to know about the service provider of the project and the security features installed so as to not to leak the personal information from the visuals taken with the cameras.

The Congress leader also asked whether the AI technology used in the cameras is in accordance with the patent rules.

The state government should be ready to give reply to all these questions, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the 'Safe Kerala' project, envisaged to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the state, early this week.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Artificial Intelligence
V D Satheesan
cameras

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

 