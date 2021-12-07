Sasikala meets Rajinikanth as 'courtesy call'

Rajinikanth’s bungalow is close to Veda Nilayam, Jayalalithaa’s residence where Sasikala lived for nearly 30 years

DHNS
DHNS, Chennai,
  • Dec 07 2021, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 19:53 ist
Sasikala meets superstar Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai. Rajini's wife Latha is also seen. Credit: IANS Photo

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala met Tamil superstar Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence in Chennai to congratulate the actor for being conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke award. 

Sasikala, long-time aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, drove to Rajinikanth’s residence in upscale Poes Garden on Monday to meet the actor and his family. Rajinikanth’s bungalow is close to Veda Nilayam, Jayalalithaa’s residence where Sasikala lived for nearly 30 years. 

A statement from Sasikala’s office, which also released pictures, said the former AIADMK leader met Rajinikanth to congratulate him for the award and to enquire about his health. The meeting was dubbed as a “courtesy call.”

