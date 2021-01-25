Sasikala's health now stable, to be 'released' on January 27 from Victoria Hospital

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, currently being treated for Covid-19 at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, will complete her 4-year prison term in disproportionate assets (DA) case from her hospital bed on January 27. Parappana Agrahara Central Prison authorities will visit the hospital to complete the formalities and “release her.”

After the formalities are completed, the prison guards placed for Sasikala's security inside the hospital will be removed. Sasikala was rushed to the Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital on Wednesday after she complained of breathlessness and she was later shifted to Victoria Hospital where she tested positive for Covid-19.

“All formalities for the release of my client Ms V K Sasikala on January 27, 2021, from our side have been completed. She will complete her prison term on the said date from her hospital bed. I have been informed that authorities from the jail will visit the hospital on Wednesday morning and announce her release after due process,” N Raja Senthoor Pandian, Sasikala's counsel, told DH.

However, the close confidante aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will remain in hospital till doctors discharge her. Sources said that the family is yet to decide on the date of Sasikala's return to Tamil Nadu due to the quarantine process that Covid-19 patients are required to meet.

Pandian quoted a correspondence from the prison saying Sasikala will be “released on January 27 morning.” “Once the process is completed, prison guards will no longer be present in the hospital. However, the Bengaluru police may provide security to my client considering her VIP status,” the counsel added.

Sasikala's hospitalisation came exactly a week before she was to walk out of Parappana Agrahara prison after completing her four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

he close confidante of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa surrendered before the jail authorities on February 15, 2017, days after her bid to occupy the Chief Minister's chair failed.