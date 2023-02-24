SC ruling allowing EPS as AIADMK chief not a setback: Panneerselvam

SC allowing EPS as AIADMK chief not a setback: OPS

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 24 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 15:51 ist
O Paneerselvam file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday said the Supreme Court judgment that allowed Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to continue as party interim chief is not a setback and asserted that he would go to the people and seek justice.

In his first official reaction to the top court's ruling, Panneerselvam said no verdict is a setback for them. "Only after this judgment, our party workers are enthused more," he told reporters.

Asserting that the 'Dharma Yudham' is on, Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS said he and his followers would go to the people to seek justice.

Answering a question on accusations hurled against him and his followers that they are the ruling DMK's 'B' team, Panneerselvam said 'they (Palaniswami camp) are the A to Z team' of DMK.

"Can they accuse us over a single thing? There are a thousand things, these will come out one after the other," he said. They were patient so far considering party discipline and to ensure that the party does not 'break-up,' OPS added.

O Panneerselvam
OPS
Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court
India News
AIADMK

