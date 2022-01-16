Secunderabad Club has its own printing press, sailing annexe among other rare distinctions

Even in the club of elite clubs of the country, the Secunderabad Club stands out for some rare distinctions.

The society, spread over 22 acres in the Secunderabad cantonment area, has over 8,000 members - military officers, bureaucrats, diplomats, police officials, erstwhile-royalty, professionals, scientists and businessmen.

And the club boasts of a printing press (USA manufactured in 1885) from a bygone era that is still used for printing daily menus etc, a fuel filling station and its own sailing annexe a few kilometres away at the Hussain Sagar lake.

The Secunderabad Club was established in 1878, on the lines of cantonment clubs popular in British India. It was initially known as Secunderabad Public Rooms. The name was changed to United Services Club in 1888, and from 1903 came to be known as the Secunderabad Club.

Up until 1947, only British citizens were allowed to be the club's president, and only a handful of high ranking Hyderabad nobility were offered membership.

The club’s century old Main Club House, “carefully and aesthetically maintained”, is given heritage status by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority and INTACH in 1999.

“Though the wooden edifice is gutted in Sunday's fire, a metal plaque presented by HUDA-INTACH is intact on a granite wall,” said Anuradha Reddy, Hyderabad convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

What remains now of the iconic facade are the steel beams and granite columns.

According to a police official, the fire has destroyed the entrance-reception area, president chambers, billiards room, Colonnade and 1878 bars, and the ball room.

History enthusiasts are regretting the loss of a priceless collection like the regimental plates at the bar, rare paintings, photos frames, military insignia and hunting trophies.

“The club has unique qualities - antique collections and facilities setting it apart from others. The Salar Jung I, Mir Turab Ali Khan, who served as prime minister of the Nizam, used to stay here during his hunting trips. Its flag pole at the sailing annexe was once the highest in town,” said Vedakumar Manikonda, chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy.

Heritage conservationists are requesting the club's managing committee to restore it to its normal glory and the Telangana government for necessary steps to conserve the building.

“It is too early to decide on a restoration plan,” a member told DH following an inspection of the gutted structure.

The club is affiliated with about 100 top class clubs in India, USA, Europe, Australia, Africa and SouthEast Asia. It has 5-star accommodation that includes heritage suites. Some of the trees growing on the campus are well over 100 years old.

