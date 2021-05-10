Senior IPS officer P Kandaswamy to head Tamil Nadu DVAC

Seasoned IPS officer P Kandaswamy was on Monday appointed as the head of Directorate of Vigilance and anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tamil Nadu.

He had shot into fame after he headed the team that arrested Amit Shah when he was Gujarat Minister for his alleged involvement in the Sohrabuddin encounter case,

Kandaswamy, who was DIG with the CBI when he probed the case in which Shah was named first and later discharged, holds the rank of Director General of Police.

His appointment to DVAC comes at a time when the DMK has promised to try all charges of corruption under the AIADMK government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The DMK, during its campaign, had promised to constitute a special court to try all cases against AIADMK ministers.