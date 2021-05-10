Senior IPS officer P Kandaswamy to head Tamil Nadu DVAC

Senior IPS officer P Kandaswamy to head Tamil Nadu DVAC

He had shot into fame after he headed the team that arrested Amit Shah when he was Gujarat Minister

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • May 10 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 22:04 ist
MK Stalin, leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Tamil Nadu Nadu Chief Minister. Credit: AFP Photo

Seasoned IPS officer P Kandaswamy was on Monday appointed as the head of Directorate of Vigilance and anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tamil Nadu.

He had shot into fame after he headed the team that arrested Amit Shah when he was Gujarat Minister for his alleged involvement in the Sohrabuddin encounter case, 

Kandaswamy, who was DIG with the CBI when he probed the case in which Shah was named first and later discharged, holds the rank of Director General of Police.

His appointment to DVAC comes at a time when the DMK has promised to try all charges of corruption under the AIADMK government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The DMK, during its campaign, had promised to constitute a special court to try all cases against AIADMK ministers.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK
DMK
Corruption
MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu
Amit Shah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 