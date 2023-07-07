Senior Tamil Nadu police official dies by 'suicide'

This is the second such incident in recent years of a senior official allegedly committing suicide in Tamil Nadu.

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jul 07 2023, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 10:14 ist
The 2009 batch IPS official had assumed charge as DIG in January this year. He had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Chennai earlier. Credit: Twitter/@MVinothOffl

A senior police official in the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) , Coimbatore range) allegedly died by suicide and is suspected to have shot himself, police said on Friday.

DIG C Vijayakumar is suspected to have shot himself with his service pistol at his residence at Red Fields in the city, a senior police officer said and added the cause for the extreme measure was being ascertained.

The 2009 batch IPS official had assumed charge as DIG in January this year. He had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Chennai earlier.

Previously, he had served as Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

This is the second such incident in recent years of a senior official allegedly committing suicide in Tamil Nadu.

Then Tiruchengode Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vishnupriya allegedly died of suicide at her residence in Namakkal district in 2015. She was found hanging.

