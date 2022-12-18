Separate queue for children, aged people at Sabarimala

Separate queue for children, aged people at Sabarimala

According to sources, the separate queue system was being introduced by Sunday evening

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 18 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 21:37 ist
There are apprehensions over the new facility as parents my be reluctant to send their children alone. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a bid to manage rush of pilgrims at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, special queue facility will be offered for children and aged people at the hill shrine.

According to sources, the separate queue system was being introduced by Sunday evening. The separate queue will be from the nadapandal near the temple. Waiting areas for children would be also arranged.

There are apprehensions over the new facility as parents my be reluctant to send their children alone.

Even as a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week decided to restrict the maximum pilgrims through virtual queue to 90,000 daily, it could not be implemented effectively so far as many had booked in advance. Up to 1.2 lakh people could initially book on the virtual queue system.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple
Sabarimala
India News
Kerala

What's Brewing

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

Why do humans walk on two legs?

Why do humans walk on two legs?

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

A nurturing of the soul

A nurturing of the soul

 