Separate queue for children, aged people at Sabarimala

In a bid to manage rush of pilgrims at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, special queue facility will be offered for children and aged people at the hill shrine.

According to sources, the separate queue system was being introduced by Sunday evening. The separate queue will be from the nadapandal near the temple. Waiting areas for children would be also arranged.

There are apprehensions over the new facility as parents my be reluctant to send their children alone.

Even as a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week decided to restrict the maximum pilgrims through virtual queue to 90,000 daily, it could not be implemented effectively so far as many had booked in advance. Up to 1.2 lakh people could initially book on the virtual queue system.