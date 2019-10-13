Serial killing accused confessed, says SP

The 47-year-old woman in Kerala accused of killing of six family members, including her husband, has confessed to the crimes.

Superintendent of police K G Simon, who is leading the investigation, told media on Sunday that Jolly admitted to her role in all the killings. Her motive was to acquire the family wealth to keep up her lavish lifestyle. The police officer also expressed confidence of solving the case with the help of scientific and circumstantial evidence.

Six persons, including Jolly's first husband Roy, his parents Tom and Annama, his uncle Mathew, cousin's wife Sily and her two-year-old daughter Alphine died between 2002 to 2016 at Koodathai in the rural parts of Kozhikode district in North Kerala. A fresh investigation was initiated couple of months ago, after Roy's siblings flagged Jolly's attempts to siphon off Roy's family property by faking a will document.

Jolly reportedly gained knowledge of the method of killing from media reports of suicides and deaths using cyanide and pesticides. Simon also said that reports of Jolly suffering from psychiatric problems were baseless.

Meanwhile, the police would be further interrogating Jolly's present husband Shaju, after certain contradictions in his statements were found. The police also quizzed some of Jolly's relatives at her native place Kattapana in Idukki.

Simon said that the involvement of more persons in the killings could be confirmed or denied at this point as the investigation was only progressing.