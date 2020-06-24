Sexagenarian held in Tamil Nadu for proposing, giving love letter to teen

A sexagenarian was arrested near here on Wednesday for allegedly proposing to a 16-year-old girl and giving her a love letter, police said.

The 66-year-old Mohammed Bahir Basha handed over the letter to the girl in the neighbourhood two days ago. In the letter to her, he had said: "I like you, is it okay," the police said.

Taken by surprise, the girl showed the letter to her mother, who along with her husband, took the issue up with Basha's family, they said.

The family convinced the girl's parents and apologised for the old man's behaviour.

However, Basha again reiterated his love for the girl and allegedly threatened her, they said.

As the girl was afraid to come out of the house, her parents lodged a complaint with the all-woman police. A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Basha. He was arrested and lodged in the central jail here, they said.