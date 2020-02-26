'Shaheen Bagh's Dadi ' Asma Khatoon says CAA singles out Muslims

"The anti-CAA protests are to live with dignity and not to die with fear, and we will continue them till the Citizenship Amendment Act is withdrawn," Asma Khatoon, who rose to fame as one of the 'dadis (grandmother) of Shaheen Bagh' in Delhi, said here Tuesday.

"We are leading the anti-CAA protests to live with dignity, not to die with fear. The Act is a programme to deny citizenship only to the Muslim community," she said at a protest. "We mothers have begun the protest/struggle, when the demonstrations were suppressed at Jamia Millia Islamiyya. Therefore, the protest will continue until the CAA is withdrawn," she said.

Ninety-year-old Khatoon came into the limelight after she started protesting against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh along with 82-year-old Bilquis and 75-year-old Sarwari.

The dadis were participating in a protest organised by the Welfare Party here in front of the Raj Bhavan.

The party has organised a 30-hour-long Raj Bhavan siege, named 'Occupy Raj Bhavan', which began at 7 AM on Tuesday.