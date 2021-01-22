Shivamogga blast: Rahul Gandhi calls for in-depth probe

At least six people were killed in the blast

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the news of the blast at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka is tragic and asserted that such incidents call for an in-depth investigation so that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future.

At least six people were killed after a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, exploded in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday night, police said.

"The news of blast at stone mining quarry in Karnataka is tragic. Condolences to the families of the victims," Gandhi tweeted.

"Such incidents call for in-depth investigation so that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future," the former Congress chief said.

The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10:30 pm on Thursday, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

