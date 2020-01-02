Solar-powered ferry service launched at Manimuthar dam

Solar-powered ferry service has been launched for the benefit of tourists visiting the Manimuthar dam in the district, officials said.

The operation of the solar-powered boat would prevent water pollution and also protect aquatic animals, they said after the launch of the service on Wednesday.

The boat would be used to ferry tourists around the Manimuthar waterfalls, the officials said.

The boat has been purchased at a cost of Rs 58 lakh, the officials said adding 24 passengers can travel in it at a time.