Soldier from Tamil Nadu claims wife assaulted by mob and stripped half naked

Indian Army's Havildar Prabhakaran, hailing from Tamil Nadu and now posted in Jammu and Kashmir, has alleged that his wife was beaten and assaulted by a group of 120 people in Tiruvannamalai district and stripped half-naked.

Tamil Nadu Police, however, have denied his allegations.

In a video, shared on Twitter by Lt Col N. Thiagarajan (retd), he said: "My wife runs a shop in a place on lease. She was beaten up by a mob of 120 men and the items in the shop were thrown out. Ive sent a petition to the SP and he had assured of action. DGP Sir please help. They have attacked and threatened my family with knives. My wife was stripped half naked and brutally beaten."

"My wife is stripped half-naked and beaten very badly." In what world is this just? This is the pathetic condition of an army soldier on duty in Kashmir kneeling down to save his wife in Tamilnadu @CMOTamilnadu — Lt Col N Thiagarajan Veteran (@NTR_NationFirst) June 10, 2023

However the local police said that the issue was exaggerated.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Home-alone woman fights off pervert, endures brutal assault

Khandavasal police said that a shop in the premises of Renugambal temple was leased to Prabhakaran's father-in-law Selvamurthy by a person named Kumar for Rs 9.5 lakh and for a period of five years. After Kumar died, his son Ramu wanted the shop and agreed to return the money and an agreement was signed on February 10.

However, Selvamurthy refused to take the money and was not willing to return the shop. Ramu reached the shop on June 10 and wanted to return the money but Selvamurthy's sons Jeeva and Udhaya attacked him, injuring him on the head.

As per police, local people then came to the aid of Ramu and a fight between the two groups broke out.

Local people claimed that while Prabhakaran's wife Keerthi and her mother were in the shop too, they were not assaulted. Keerthi later got herself admitted and registered a case against 120 people.

Khandavasal police have already registered a case against both the parties and have started a detailed investigation but said that Prabhakaran had exaggerated things.