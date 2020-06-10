Son held on charges of murdering former Kerala cricketer

The son of a former cricketer in Kerala was held on charges of murdering his father.

K Jayamohan Thampi, 64, former Ranji Trophy player, was found dead in his house in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning. The body had started decomposing. His son Ashwin, 33, was held on charges of murder.

Police sources said Ashwin was an alcoholic. He was suspected to have beaten his father following a dispute over cash on Saturday afternoon. On Monday, neighbours smelt a foul stench emanating from the house and informed the police. While Jayamohan's body was found lying on the floor with head injuries, Ashwin was found in an inebriated condition in another room.

On further investigation, it was found that Ashwin murdered him. He was arrested by Tuesday night.

Jayamohan Thampi was a former wicket-keeper batsman in Kerala Ranji Trophy team during the 1980s. He served in the State Bank of Travancore and retired as DGM in SBI.

Jayamohan's wife died earlier. Ashwin was earlier working as a chef. His brother was residing in another part of the city.