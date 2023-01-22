Spread of tuberculosis confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram zoo

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani said that officials of the State Institute of Animal Diseases (SIAD) recently visited the zoo and confirmed tuberculosis. The infected animals would be kept separated. SIAD officials would give detailed report recommending measures to be taken to avoid spread of infection to the zoo keepers

It was following a series of deaths of animals that the officials carried out the inspection. Around 40 blackbucks and over ten spotted deer died in the zoo during the last ten months.

Zoo authorities said that precautionary measures were already initiated to ensure safety of zoo keepers as well as to enhance immunity of animals.