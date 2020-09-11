SRM University partners with US's Northeastern University for research

SRM University-AP has joined hands with Northeastern University in Boston, US, towards the advancement of education and research, Vice-Chancellor V S Rao said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed recently between the two universities, he said in a release here on Friday. "This is a significant venture to collaborate with top universities such as Northeastern University, which will lead the university on the path of advanced research and educational programmes. Northeastern University is among the top five per cent of universities in the world and this collaboration will provide an opportunity for our students to visit, learn and explore from a reputed university of the USA," Prof Rao said.

Joint research programmes for faculty and scholars would also be enabled, besides joint teaching and cultural activities, in future, he added.

The SRM Vice-Chancellor said the two universities would also collaborate in academic publications and other materials of mutual interest and development of curricula.

The collaboration between the two universities would begin with Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering departments while other engineering and management streams would be included later.