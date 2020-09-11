SRM University partners with US varsity for research

SRM University partners with US's Northeastern University for research

PTI
PTI, Amravati,
  • Sep 11 2020, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 16:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

SRM University-AP has joined hands with Northeastern University in Boston, US, towards the advancement of education and research, Vice-Chancellor V S Rao said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed recently between the two universities, he said in a release here on Friday. "This is a significant venture to collaborate with top universities such as Northeastern University, which will lead the university on the path of advanced research and educational programmes. Northeastern University is among the top five per cent of universities in the world and this collaboration will provide an opportunity for our students to visit, learn and explore from a reputed university of the USA," Prof Rao said.

Joint research programmes for faculty and scholars would also be enabled, besides joint teaching and cultural activities, in future, he added.

The SRM Vice-Chancellor said the two universities would also collaborate in academic publications and other materials of mutual interest and development of curricula.

The collaboration between the two universities would begin with Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering departments while other engineering and management streams would be included later. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

SRM
United States
Andhra Pradesh
University

What's Brewing

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

 