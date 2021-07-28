SSLC exam results: Please don't troll students, urges Kerala minister

With the record pass percentage in the Kerala SSLC examination triggering a series of social media trolls, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty made an appeal that students who won the exams shall not be trolled.

An all-time high pass percent of 99.47 was recorded in the 2021 Kerala SSLC exams results that were announced on July 14. The state higher secondary exam results announced on Wednesday also recorded a high pass percent of 87.94.

Following reports that even very weak students cleared the SSLC exams owing to the liberal conduct of examination, in view of Covid, the social media was flooded with trolls claiming: even students who did not attend examinations were declared pass.

Referring to it, the minister said that it was sad that students who studied amid the Covid-19 situation and cleared the exams were being insulted by the social media trolls. Politicians are used to social media trolls. But please spare the students, he urged as trolling over the higher pass percentage in higher secondary was also anticipated.

Meanwhile, the higher pass percentage by liberal conduct of examination had also triggered concerns over the kind of students heading for higher studies.