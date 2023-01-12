Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam police have joined the RPF in investigating the incident

PTI
PTI, Visakhapatnam,
  • Jan 12 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 16:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Unidentified persons pelted stones at a coach of the new Vande Bharat train at the railway yard here breaking a glass window, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the high-speed express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

Preliminary investigation by the Railway Protection Force revealed that some children playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously pelted stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage.

Also Read | Vande Bharat popular but price keeps many away

The Visakhapatnam police have joined the RPF in investigating the incident. A rake of the Vande Bharat train arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Wednesday for maintenance checks.

Upon its arrival in Visakhapatnam, the rake was moved to the new coach complex at Kancharapalem, where the incident happened, police said. While the glass of a window was fully shattered, another suffered a minor crack, they added.

A local police officer said they were searching for the persons who committed the crime. Security has been stepped up in the area following the incident, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vande Bharat Express
India News
Visakhapatnam
Indian Railways

What's Brewing

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

 