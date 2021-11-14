SWR to restore 96 pairs of trains to pre-Covid times soon

South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to restore train services of 96 pairs of trains to its pre-Covid-19 times in the zone with previous train numbers and fares.

With the restoration of service, SWR will operate 61 pairs of its trains and handle another 35 pairs of trains from other zones. However, the SWR has not informed the exact date from which these services will be restored.

In a press release, SWR Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde said commuters need not prefix ‘0’ to train numbers, as they used to do to reserve berths for special trains during Covid times. The train numbers will either start with ‘1’ or ‘2’, with a few exceptions.

Though trains service will be restored to its pre-Covid levels, the passengers will be asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

“These changes will come into effect in few days, as technical team is working on modification in the software,” he said.