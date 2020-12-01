Tamil Nadu braces for another cyclone as deep depression over Bay of Bengal set to intensify

Southern districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to be pounded by heavy rains for two days beginning Tuesday as the deep depression over the south-west and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross the Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on Wednesday evening.

Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 2 and 3, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts in Kerala will witness heavy showers on December 3.

In its latest update issued at 1 pm on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression lay about 500 km south-south-east of Trincomalee in eastern Sri Lanka and 900 km south-south-east of Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of the Indian mainland.

“It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during evening or night of December 2. It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on December 3 morning and move westward towards south Tamil Nadu coast,” the update said.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said the impact of the cyclone could be felt from Kanyakumari to Madurai while contending that the government was prepared to face the cyclone. The government has also identified flood-prone areas in southern districts and might move people living in those areas to safety.

Tamil Nadu received heavy to heavy rains last week under the influence of Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall between Marakanam and Puducherry. At least four people died in cyclone-related incidents. The state government is still assessing damages.