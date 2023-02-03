Tamil Nadu bypoll: BJP takes up peacemaker role, pitches for AIADMK unity

The BJP on Friday said it is trying to unite the AIADMK as unity is the need of the hour to take on the DMK and its allies and defeat the Congress nominee EVKS Elangovan in the February 27 Erode (East) bypoll.

Avoiding the question of supporting the AIADMK or the deposed leader O Panneerselvam, the party's national general secretary and in-charge for Tamil Nadu, C T Ravi told reporters here that he met the AIADMK's interim chief K Palaniswami and former Chief Minister Panneerselvam.

Also Read — AIADMK nominates former MLA Thennarasu for Erode East bypoll

Both the AIADMK and Panneerselvam have announced their nominees for the byelection.

During the separate meetings, a message from BJP chief J P Nadda was conveyed to them.

"I will not disclose what we spoke. We have impressed on them the need to work together in the interest of Tamil Nadu and defeat DMK and its allies in the bypoll. We have tried to convince and unite the AIADMK," he said and expressed hope that their efforts would succeed.

Only a united AIADMK would be in a position to take on the DMK and its allies and defeat the Congress nominee Elangovan, he said. "We are against devilish forces." February 7 is the last date for filing nominations and there is still time, Ravi said.

Annamalai was present during the meeting Ravi had with Palaniswami and Panneerselvam. Annamalai said 'a strong candidate' from the Opposition is needed and rather than fielding separate candidates, it is important to fight together to ensure victory.