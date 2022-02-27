Tamil Nadu CM condoles trainee pilot's death

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has ordered a probe into the incident

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 27 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 15:21 ist
M K Stalin. Credit: AFP file photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of a woman trainee pilot who hailed from the city and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Mahima (28), who hailed from Chennai, was killed on Saturday morning when the Cessna 152 aircraft she flew crashed in Telangana's Nalgonda district. Stalin, in his Twitter handle said he was grieved to learn of her death.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and relatives. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has ordered a probe into the incident.

M K Stalin
pilot
Death
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
India News

