Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami hospitalised with hernia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was hospitalised here on Monday for treatment for hernia, official sources said.
The 66-year old Palaniswami was admitted to a private hospital, the sources said without elaborating.
Palaniswami, the Joint Coordinator of the ruling AIADMK, is seeking another term for his party after the April 6 Assembly elections in the state and was earlier involved in hectic electioneering.
The counting of polled votes will be taken up on May 2.
