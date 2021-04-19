Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami hospitalised with hernia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was hospitalised here on Monday for treatment for hernia, official sources said.

The 66-year old Palaniswami was admitted to a private hospital, the sources said without elaborating.

Palaniswami, the Joint Coordinator of the ruling AIADMK, is seeking another term for his party after the April 6 Assembly elections in the state and was earlier involved in hectic electioneering.

The counting of polled votes will be taken up on May 2.