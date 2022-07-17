M K Stalin recovers from Covid-19, to be discharged

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin recovers from Covid-19, to be discharged

He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 17 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 16:18 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, being treated for Covid-19 has recovered well and he would be discharged on July 18, a hospital treating him said on Sunday. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week.

Read | M K Stalin recovering well from Covid, says hospital

The CM has recovered well from the infection and he would be completing "the isolation period tomorrow (Monday) and will be discharged from the hospital.

He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week," a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said on Sunday. Stalin, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to Kauvery Hospital here for investigations and observation. 

