Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s autobiography to be released on February 28, Opposition leaders to attend event

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to release the first part of the autobiography penned by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at a gala event here on February 28. The event is also likely to be a show of strength by Opposition leaders with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to be in attendance among others.

Sources said the first part of Ungalil Oruvan (One among you) will be released by Gandhi at an event at the Chennai Trade Centre on February 28. They added that besides Vijayan and Abdullah, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will also attend the event.

Invitations are likely to be sent to chief ministers of opposition-ruled states like West Bengal and Telangana – Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekar Rao. This is the first major event the DMK is organizing after it stormed to power in May 2021.

The invitation to Gandhi comes close on the heels of Banerjee’s initiative to hold a conclave of chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states. Stalin has accepted the invitation and will participate in the meeting in New Delhi soon.

Though Stalin accepting the invitation led to speculation, the DMK inviting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has put to rest all rumours. Stalin has been dropping enough hints that a nation-wide alternative to BJP cannot be formed without the Congress.

