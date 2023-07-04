Tamil Nadu comes out with rules to standardise and regulate power fences

To prevent incidents of electrocution of wild animals, especially elephants, after coming in contact with high-voltage electric fences, the Tamil Nadu government has notified rules to standardise and regulate erection of power fences, including registration of already erected power fences around farm lands.

The Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules 2023, which was notified on July 3, says farmers have to seek prior permission to erect power fences, including solar power fences, while making it mandatory for those who have already erected fences also to register.

“These rules shall be applicable only within 5 km from the notified reserve forest area in the state of Tamil Nadu. All companies in business of erecting power fences are now mandated to comply with BIS standard viz., BIS-302-2-76 (India) norms,” the government said.

The farm owners will have to get their fences registered with the District Forest Officer concerned, who will consider the application within 45 days for approval, reduction or rejection after due inspection. The notification also says a joint team of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and forest department shall take up field level inspections once in a fortnight and record details in a log book maintained to ensure compliance.

Owners of the properties which are already fenced have been provided 60 days’ time to apply for obtaining registration certificate. “On receipt of permission, the owner of the property shall erect the power fence within 90 days from the date of permission and apply for registration of the power fence along with an undertaking form,” the notification added.

The quality of erected power fences shall be reviewed once in three years for providing fitness certificate, after joint site inspection by the team of forest and electricity department officials.

The notification comes close on the heels of an increase in the number of incidents of electrocution involving elephants in districts like Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. Farm owners erect illegal fences to protect their crops from elephants, who fall victim to electrocution especially during the night hours.

“The notification would standardise and regulate erection of power fences (including Solar) within a 5 kms radius of forest areas. This would go a long way in preventing electrocution of wildlife especially Elephants. This fulfills our commitment to this critical and much needed action,” Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, forests and environment, said.