Tamil Nadu government floats global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday floated a global tender to procure 5 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to those between the age of 18 and 45.

The tender floated by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) says the vaccines should be delivered within three months of the date of the purchase order.

The tender document, which has been uploaded on TNMSC website, says the last date for applying is June 5, the date when the tenders will be opened. The development follows an announcement by Chief Minister M K Stalin on May 12 that the state will go for a global tender to procure vaccines to be administered to those in the age group of 18-45.

The Centre, which has provided vaccines for those above the age of 45, has asked the state governments to procure vaccines for 18-45 years of age. With just two brands available in India – Covaxin and Covishield – the state government has gone for a global tender to procure vaccines.

Read | Goondas Act for hoarding Remdesivir, says TN CM

The tender says the state will procure 50 million (5 crore) doses and they should be delivered within 90 days progressively of the date of the purchase order. It further says manufacturers or direct importers or non-manufacturer bidders meeting the eligibility criteria are eligible to participate in this tender

The document said the vaccines should be delivered at the DMS Complex in Chennai, and at district vaccine stores at Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Salem and Coimbatore.

“The Purchaser reserves the rights to split the order quantity to more than one responsive bidder at the L1 matched rates at its full discretion, depending on the delivery schedule as time is the essence of the contract and the goods are under life saving category,” the tender document said.

The document also said the quantity indicated is tentative and will vary as per the actual requirement and that the purchaser reserves the rights to purchase one or more vaccines at differential prices based on cost, vaccine efficacy and availability during the period of vaccination programme.

Tamil Nadu's vaccination rate is one of the poorest with less than 70 lakh people getting jabs in the past few months.