Tamil Nadu govt allows serving of liquor in marriage halls, Opposition demands roll-back

Tamil Nadu government’s decision to allow serving of liquor in marriage halls and stadiums through a special license has stoked a major row with opposition parties like the AIADMK, and BJP taking objection to the move and demanding its revoking. The parties also said the move might impact the law and order situation in the state which they alleged was already deteriorating.

A GO issued by Home, Prohibition, and Excise Department, says special license for possession and supply of liquor in commercial premises like conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, and sports stadiums will be issue. The GO also said special license for one-time possession and supply of liquor in non-commercial premises during conduct of household celebrations, functions, and parties will also be issued.

The GO also said the licensees should obtain their supplies from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC), which has a monopoly in liquor sales and distribution in the state. The decision to allow serving of liquor in places other than five-star hotels and bars is seen as generating money for the government and TASMAC, whose sales have crossed Rs 30,000 crores a year.

AIADMK and BJP came down heavily on the government for the GO and sought its immediate roll-back. The parties also asked the DMK to explain its promise of gradually reducing the number of TASMAC liquor shops in the state.

“The DMK which has been screaming that prohibition was its goal made sure liquor shops were open for 12 hours a day. Now, it wants to serve liquor in marriage halls and stadiums. This move will only make youth get addicted to liquor and I condemn the decision. The GO has thrown acid on the culture of the state,” Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

The government running liquor shops to generate more revenue has been a topic of debate in Tamil Nadu for a long time. Both DMK and AIADMK had in the past spoken about implementing prohibition, but liquor sales during their tenures have only risen, leading to criticism from several quarters.

Electricity and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji said the GO was issued only for serving of liquors in international events and in sports stadiums. “Liquor will not be served in marriage halls,” he claimed.

In a series of tweet, TN BJP chief K Annamalai alleged that the new changes have been brought only to help the revenue of companies that manufacture liquor run by members of the DMK. “The DMK which came to power by promising closure of liquor manufacturing units and TASMAC shops is now fixing targets for sales by TASMAC. It is condemnable that such a GO has been issued at a time the law and order is already deteriorated in the state,” he added.