Tamil Nadu reports 776 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths;death toll now 94

Tamil Nadu witnessed over 700 COVID-19 cases for the second day on Thursday, taking the overall tally close to 14,000 and reported seven fatalities, the government said.

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the government was facing "new challenges" by way of many among those returning to Tamil Nadu from other countries and states testing positive for the deadly virus, some after the mandatory exit test conducted after seven days.

However, the government was taking all measures in this area also and there was no second opinion that such stranded people should return home, he said. On Thursday, the state recorded 776 cases of coronavirus, and the infected included those who had returned from other countries including the US and states like Maharashtra and Kerala, according to a Health Department bulletin.

As many as seven deaths took the death toll to 94, while the cumulative tally of positive cases touched 13,967.

According to the bulletin, 400 people were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 6,282.

State capital Chennai continued to report the bulk of the cases today as well, registering 567, and a total of 5,681 infections.

On Thursday, while the positive cases from within the state stood at 689, the rest included those who had arrived from the US and other states in the country--Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala. Baskar said the influx of such people by various modes of transport including flight, was posing "new challenges" to the government.

A total of 61 air passengers have tested positive so far.

He said 25 passengers who had returned from other countries initially tested negative but turned positive during the exit screening after seven days.

"They were asymptomatic," he said.

Further, many coming from other states, especially Maharashtra, were reporting positive for the contagion and such people were being tested and isolated at the respective check-posts, even as some of those who had arrived by trains were also found infected with coronavirus, he said.

All subsequent protocols have been initiated.

The Minister indicated these factors contributed to the spike in numbers but sought to assure that the government was taking all necessary steps to handle these "new challenges."

Such people returning to the state "are our brothers and sisters, and sons of soil," he said, adding, there was no second thought that they should return home.

On the seven fatalities on Thursday, he said the victims were suffering from co-morbidities including diabetes mellitus and kidney problem and said such issues, besides age, are key factors leading to fatality.

"However, the lowest mortality rate of 0.7 per cent is being consistently maintained and this is the best in the country and the credit for this goes to the medical professionals involved in the fight against Covid-19," Baskar added.

Till now 3,72,532 samples have been taken and sent for testing and COVID-19 testing was being done in 41 public and 25 private labs all over Tamil Nadu, the government said. The state had reported 743 cases yesterday.