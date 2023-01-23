Tamil Nadu, state emblem back in Raj Bhavan invitation & events

After a massive row that was put to rest only after an intervention from New Delhi, the Governor’s office here has reverted to the original style of using Tamil Nadu, the state government’s emblem, and referring to the Tamil calendar in invitations sent out for events at the Raj Bhavan.

Not just the invites for Republic Day celebrations, a lot has changed in Raj Bhavan after the Governor issued a clarification on his Tamizhagam remark on January 18, following an intervention from the top brass of the Union Government.

Banners at events attended by Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan now carry the emblem of the Tamil Nadu government, not that of the Union Government as was the case at an event attended by Ravi as on January 10. In the past week, the Governor has been praising Tamil Nadu to the hilt by talking about its rich past glory.

Also Read — DMK rejects Tamil Nadu Guv clarification on 'Tamizhagam,' claims his intention was to project DMK as divisive party

Sources told DH that the Governor was told strictly by the Centre not to wade into sensitive issues like language and identity. The Centre’s intervention came after the BJP leadership in Delhi felt that raking up such matters would only hurt the party, which is still taking baby steps in making inroads in Tamil Nadu.

“It was after this intervention, the Governor issued a clarification on his Tamizhagam remarks. The general feeling within the party was that the Governor’s statements could send a wrong signal among the people of the state on BJP intentions vis-à-vis Tamil Nadu. Hence, an immediate course correction was made,” a source in the know told DH.

The invites for the Governor’s “Republic Day Reception” addresses Ravi as Tamil Nadu Aalunar (Governor), carries the state emblem which is the gopuram (tower) of Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur, and includes the Tamil month of Thai and Thiruvalluvar year along with January.

This is in sharp contrast to the invites sent out by Raj Bhavan earlier this month for Pongal celebrations. The invites had the Union Government’s emblem replacing that of the state’s, addressed the Governor as Tamizhaga Aalunar, and skipped any mention to the Tamil calendar, which invited criticism from almost all political parties, including the BJP, though it came much later.