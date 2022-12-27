TBJP chief Bandi Sanjay welcomes HC order transferring BRS MLAs poaching case to CBI

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay welcomed the state High Court judgment transferring the Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLAs' attempted poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Bandi asserted that BJP is hopeful of CBI inquiry unearthing facts in the case and exposing the real culprits.

Chief minister K Chandrashekar had claimed that the poaching attempt by way of bribing four of his MLAs was a BJP conspiracy to topple his government.

Since the issue broke out in October last week and arrests of “three Delhi sent agents,” the BJP has been demanding porbe by CBI or a sitting judge.

The case was being handled by a KCR government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising Telangana police officials that the court has reportedly disbanded, quashing the probe carried out so far.

In a statement following the order on Monday, Sanjay said the BJP desires that all facts should come out through an impartial investigation.

“On the other hand, the BRS government was trying to camouflage facts and unleash a negative campaign with a conspiracy to malign the BJP,” the Karimnagar MP said.

The BJP president said “the entire story, screenplay and direction of the poaching drama at a farmhouse was carried out by KCR, who stage-managed the show sitting in Pragati Bhavan.” But the state's people have seen through the drama, Bandi said.

“All these days, the special investigation team (SIT) has conducted the investigation only to protect the real culprits. The KCR government had constituted similar SITs to probe various cases, but they could not even catch a mouse even after digging mountains,” Sanjay criticized.

Remarking that the chief minister lacks courage, sincerity in discussing development issues, Sanjay alleged that the farmhouse case was a KCR's fabrication to divert the people’s attention from the discussion on involvement of his family members in liquor scam, drugs and other scandals.