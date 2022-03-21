TDP demands judicial probe into 'illicit liquor deaths'

The TDP has demanded a judicial probe into the deaths caused allegedly by spurious liquor consumption in Jangareddygudem of Andhra Pradesh recently.

The opposition party legislators led by party national general secretary Nara Lokesh took out a rally outside the state assembly on Monday, demanding elimination of all harmful cheap liquor brands from the state.

The TDP MLAs and MLCs held placards and raised slogans Kalthi Saara CM down down and Naatu Sara CM down down. They did a madyabhishekam by pouring cheap liquor on a photo of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for “committing multi-crore liquor fraud at the cost of innocent lives.”

Demanding that all illicit liquor dens should be eliminated, the TDP said that stringent action should be taken against the ruling YSRCP leaders allegedly running these liquor dens.

The YSRCP local leaders are making quick money by selling illicit liquor that is killing innocent people, the TDP lawmakers alleged while raising slogans against “the Chief Minister's false promise of implementing phased prohibition.”

Meanwhile in the ongoing assembly session, deputy CM and excise minister Narayana Swamy presented the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill 2022, and detailed the steps taken by the state government for prohibition of alcohol in phases. He slammed the TDP "for spreading false propaganda against their government."

