TDP to run relief camps for cadre attacked by YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that his party will take up direct action against the attacks allegedly carried out by the ruling YSR Congress party in many districts, particularly in the Palnadu region of the Guntur district.

He has set September 3 as the day from which he will personally help the party cadre that has gone underground fearing attacks resettle in their villages.

Sources in TDP say that Naidu has directed party cadre to set up relief camps in Guntur where the displaced party workers will be sheltered till the local police register cases against the attackers.

“We must help our party workers in troubled times. Only women folk are living in the villages, particularly in the Macherla and Gurajala areas of Palnadu as all the men have fled the villages fearing for life,” Naidu said. Nadu who attended the party office in Guntur on Thursday chalked out an action plan.

“It is unfortunate that the police are not registering cases against YSRCP leaders. Instead, they have booked our senior leaders including Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, Karanam Balram, and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. The police must maintain law and order. We have never behaved like this in the past when we were in power,” Naidu told the cadre that came to meet him.

Party spokesperson Panchmaurti Anuradha alleged that YSRCP goons are attacking women belonging to a backward community who voted for Naidu in the elections. “YSRCP cadre built walls in the middle of the villages blocking the way to TDP cadre, demolished houses of TDP leaders in Nellore and Visakhapatnam, including the showroom of former TDP MP Murali Mohan,” she said.

TDP floor leader in Assembly K Achen Naidu said that he will file a complaint with the state human rights commission against the midnight searches in the residence of the party former whip Kuna Ravi Kumar in Srikakulam.

“Police have created ruckus in the name of searches terrifying the women folk at Ravikumar’s house,” he said. The TDP leader also went underground fearing arrest.