Raja Singh booked in Telangana for 'provocative' speech

Telangana: Case booked against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh over 'provocative' speech

The case was registered suo motu at the Afzalgunj police station

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 01 2023, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 20:01 ist
Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Police in Hyderabad on Saturday registered a case against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly making a provocative speech during a procession held in connection with the Ram Navami festival.

The case was registered suo motu at the Afzalgunj police station here under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 506 IPC (criminal intimidation), police said.

Videos purportedly showing Raja Singh during the procession have since gone viral. In one of the videos, Raja Singh said that shrines would also come up in Mathura and Kashi, following the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, due to a "push".

"A grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya following a push. Similarly, a grand temple will be built in Mathura and Kashi," he purportedly said in a video.

Telangana
T Raja Singh
hate speech
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Hyderabad

