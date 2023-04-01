Telangana: Case booked against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh over 'provocative' speech

Police in Hyderabad on Saturday registered a case against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly making a provocative speech during a procession held in connection with the Ram Navami festival.
The case was registered suo motu at the Afzalgunj police station here under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 506 IPC (criminal intimidation), police said.
Videos purportedly showing Raja Singh during the procession have since gone viral. In one of the videos, Raja Singh said that shrines would also come up in Mathura and Kashi, following the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, due to a "push".
"A grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya following a push. Similarly, a grand temple will be built in Mathura and Kashi," he purportedly said in a video.
