Telangana CM congratulates PV SIndhu, others for winning Padma awards

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday congratulated star shuttler P V Sindhu and others from the state on being selected for the Padma awards.

Rao has specially congratulated Sindhu for getting the Padma Bhushan award, a release from his office said.

The Chief Minister also greeted innovative farmer Chintala Venkata Reddy from Secunderabad and Sanskirt scholar Vijaya Saradhi Sri Bhashyam from Karimnagar on being selected for the Padma Shri.

Rao said it was unique individual contributions in their respective fields that brought national fame to Padma award winners and made them role models to others.

He also appreciated the Centre for honouring people who have rendered public service in their respective fields, the release added.