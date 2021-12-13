KCR leaves for TN, to meet counterpart MK Stalin

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Tamil Nadu, to meet counterpart MK Stalin

Rao's meeting with Stalin assumes significance amid Telangana's row with the NDA government on paddy procurement

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 13 2021, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 17:31 ist
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. Credit: DH File Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, along with his family members, left for Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu on a special flight on Monday, official sources said. KCR will perform a special puja at Sriranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam, they said, adding he will also call on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.

This is the second time that KCR is paying a visit to Srirangam. Earlier, he visited the temple in May 2019.

Rao's meeting with Stalin, whose party-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a constituent of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) assumes significance amid Telangana's row with the NDA government on paddy procurement.

In October, Stalin wrote to his counterparts in 11 non-BJP ruled states, including Telangana and Goa, seeking their support to oppose the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and restore "the primacy of states" in education. Rao met with Stalin when the latter was in the Opposition in 2019 as part of his futile attempt to float a non-BJP, non-Congress front.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

KCR
MK Stalin
DMK
TRS
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma hopes to end India's world title drought

Rohit Sharma hopes to end India's world title drought

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

AI media tech enters perilous phase with deepfakes

AI media tech enters perilous phase with deepfakes

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Why it is important to plan finances

Why it is important to plan finances

 