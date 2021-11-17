Telangana CM nominates former IAS officer who touched his feet to state legislative council

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has nominated the controversial and now former IAS officer Venkatrami Reddy as a TRS MLC under the MLA quota elections.

Reddy had submitted his resignation from the civil service on Monday and his request for early voluntary retirement was promptly accepted by the state government.

Reddy sparked outrage earlier in June when as Siddipet collector he touched the feet of KCR for blessings, during the inauguration of the new collectorate complex.

Calling it a disgraceful act lowering the stature of the IAS, the Congress party had even complained to the Centre for action against Reddy.

Siddipet is the home district of KCR, where Reddy was posted as the administrator for several years now.

Reddy, a state public service officer who was conferred the IAS tag in 2007, had also earned the ire of courts on a few occasions.

Earlier this month, the Telangana High Court had recommended criminal proceedings against Reddy for contempt. In an official review meeting last month, collector Reddy had threatened seed sellers that their licences would be cancelled and shops sealed if they sell paddy seeds to farmers.

Reddy reportedly said that he would not honour even the Supreme Court or High Court orders, if the dealers obtain stay in such cases.

The collector's warning was following CM Rao's diktat that paddy should not be sown in Telangana this season as the Centre was not procuring the crop from the state. The TRS government later clarified that it has not banned the paddy crop or seed sale.

Reddy, seen as a KCR loyalist from long by the Opposition, is also accused of corruption and amassing wealth.

On Tuesday, following the announcement of Reddy's MLC candidature, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy charged that prime real estate lands in Hyderabad were bagged by a company run by his family.

“Reddy's resignation from the service cannot be accepted by the government (as proceedings against him are pending). His MLC nomination should be rejected at once,” Revanth demanded.

Reddy, along with five other TRS candidates, is expected to be elected as an MLC effortlessly as the ruling party possesses the necessary MLAs' strength.

