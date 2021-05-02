Telangana logs 7,430 new Covid-19 cases, 56 fatalities as death toll rises to 2,368

Telangana reported 7,430 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.50 lakh while the toll rose to 2,368 with 56 more casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,546, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (533) and Rangareddy (475), a government bulletin said on Sunday providing details as of 8 PM on May 1.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,50,790 while with 5,567 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,67,727.

The state has 80,695 active cases and nearly 76 thousand samples were tested on Saturday.

Cumulatively, over 1.30 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.50 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 81.5 per cent, while it was 81.7 per cent in the country.

The state has 202 active micro containment zones.