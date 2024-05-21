Home
DH Evening Brief| Horror on Singapore flight; Brij Bhushan Singh pleads 'not guilty' in Delhi court

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 13:55 IST
1 dead, several injured after Singapore Airlines jet from London hit by severe turbulence

A Singapore Airlines flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday due to severe turbulence, the airline said, with one passenger reportedly dead and and several injured.

Delhi court frames charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a criminal case filed by female wrestlers.

PM Modi 'anti-tribal', plotted to finish AAP, JMM says Arvind Kejriwal

Labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'anti-tribal' who put the 'tallest tribal leader of the country' behind the bars, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused him of plotting to topple elected governments of AAP and JMM.

EC debars BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours for comments against Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission on Tuesday barred BJP candidate Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours after his "low-level personal attack" on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Wrote to MEA to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the Karnataka government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking the cancellation of the diplomatic passport held by absconding JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Pune Porsche whose driver killed 2 in accident was on streets without registration since March: Report

The Porsche car driven by a drunken 17-year-old which killed 2 persons on Sunday night in Pune was found to be without registration since March when the case was investigated.

Salah suggests he will be at Liverpool next season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has suggested he will stay at the Premier League club following the departure of manager Juergen Klopp, the Egypt international said late on Monday.

Rising sea levels putting major oil rigs & shipments at risk, warns think tank

Rising sea levels could severely disrupt crude oil shipments and erode energy security in import-dependent countries like China, South Korea and Japan, with many of the world's biggest terminals vulnerable to flooding, researchers said on Tuesday

