Telangana minister Rama Rao asks BJP govt why WHO centre was not set up in Hyderabad

Ruling TRS working president and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led central government over the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine being set up in Gujarat, recalling Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s announcement earlier that Hyderabad was being considered for establishing the institution.

"Congratulations to Kishan Reddy Ji, Cabinet Minister in NPA Govt on bringing a prestigious national institute to the state. Oh wait!! As usual, the PM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar. The saga of Modi Ji’s discrimination against Telangana goes unabated," Rama Rao tweeted.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, cited Reddy’s tweet earlier that the Union Ministry of AYUSH intends to establish the Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the WHO centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Rama Rao, state Minister for Information Technology, also alleged that Telangana has not been sanctioned any institutes of national repute like IIT, IIM, IISER, IIIT and NID.

In February this year, Kishan Reddy, Union Tourism and Culture Minister, had urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to resolve the pending issues for setting up the proposed WHO centre in Hyderabad.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Reddy had said: "Therefore, I request you to resolve the pending issues related to the identification of land and identify a suitable parcel of land so that the Global Centre can be set up at the earliest."

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting at Warangal on Wednesday, Rama Rao claimed that Telangana had contributed Rs 3,65,797 crore to the Central government in the form of taxes during the last seven and half years, but received only Rs 1,68,647 crore back from the Centre.

The Rs 2 lakh crore (contributed by Telangana) has gone to BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and others, he claimed. Rama Rao said he is ready to quit as minister if the account given by him is wrong.

