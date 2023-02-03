Telangana one of the top performers in the country, says Governor Tamilisai

Telangana one of top performers in the country: Guv

The Telangana Assembly began on Friday with the Governor's address

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 03 2023, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 16:04 ist
Tamilisai Soundararajan. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana is one state which is not only economically strong, but also one of the top performers in the country in welfare and development, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday.

Speaking at the joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council, she said the inclusive and comprehensive growth of Telangana has become a role model in the country. The state is progressing in a phenomenal manner on every front. "The extraordinary success of the state of Telangana is due to the blessings of the people. The skilfull administration by the honourable chief minister and hard work of the people's representatives and the dedication shown by the government employees…," she said.

The Telangana Assembly began on Friday with the Governor's address. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government is expected to table the Budget in the House next week "Today, the state is not only economically stronger, but also one of the top performers in the country in welfare and development," she said.

There was a time when the entire agriculture sector was distressed and today the state is able to supply to the rest of the country and has become the granary of the country, she further said. Soundararajan also said there was remarkable progress in the drinking water supply in the state.

There was a time when rural areas presented a picture of poverty and distress and from that today Telangana villages are completely transformed and have become models with a very high quality of life, she said. Telangana is investor-friendly and attracts the top class companies and multinationals in IT and other sectors, she added.

