Telangana Police develop software for fight against drug trafficking

As part of its efforts to curb drug menace and fight against drug trafficking in the state, the Telangana Police have developed a software application—'DOPAMS' (Drug Offenders Profiling,

Analysis and Monitoring System). The software application launched on Tuesday has been developed in-house by the Counter Intelligence Cell for profiling, monitoring, and analysis of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, and built using the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) data, Telangana Police said in a release.

The software application enables the Investigating Officers to build, update and search profiles of all known drug offenders, police said.

It enables to identify of habitual offenders involved in multiple crimes and also offenders based on the area of their operation and also the kind of drugs they deal with.

Police further said the application also helps identify the hot spots of drug peddling, cultivation, and supply. It allows Investigating Officers to keep a track of drug offenders throughout the state and monitoring of NDPS cases reported in the state, the release added.

Police in Telangana have stepped up their drive against the drug menace, particularly ganja trade, and busted several gangs, including interstate, and arrested several persons who were allegedly engaged in peddling, consuming, and transporting ganja and other narcotic substances.

Huge quantities of ganja and other drugs have been seized during the ongoing drive.

Continuous raids are being conducted on a daily basis and bulk buyers, local retailers, and drug transporters are on police radar in order to curb ganja peddling and usage.

At a review meeting in October, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had told police and excise department officials to crack the whip on smugglers and peddlers and to intensify their efforts to eradicate the ganja mafia and make Telangana a drug-free state.

