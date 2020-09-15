Telangana reports 2,058 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Telangana recorded 2,058 new Covid-19 cases and ten related fatalities, pushing the tally of infections to 1.60 lakh in the state.

Out of the fresh cases, 277 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy 143, Karimnagar 135, Warangal Urban 108, Siddipet 106, and Khammam 103 districts, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 14.

As 10 more people succumbed to the disease, the toll rose to 984. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.29 lakh, while 30,400 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 51,247 samples were tested on September 14. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 22.20 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 59,811, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.61 per cent, while it was 1.64 per cent at the national level, it said.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 80.45 per cent, while it was 78.26 per cent in the country.

The bulletin said out of the total 1.60 lakh cases, 1.12 lakh (70 per cent) were asymptomatic and 48,171 were symptomatic.

It also said 61.83 per cent cases were male, while 38.17 per cent were female. The highest number of positive cases was among the 21-30 age group.